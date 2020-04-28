Bella Thorne Wears Graphic High-Top Kicks With Her Tank Top & Jean Shorts Outfit

When it comes to her personal style, Bella Thorne can be a risk-taker — but she’s also OK with keeping things simple sometimes.

On Instagram yesterday, the 22-year-old actress kept things casual in a white ribbed tank top and distressed jeans shorts.

For footwear, she selected a pair of black-and-white high-top sneakers, which she wore over gray crew socks.

The former Disney Channel star completed her look with double watches and a few rings, wearing her brown and green hair down.

“💍💍 should I go blonde next? Or redhead?,” Thorne captioned her Instagram post, which was liked more than 919,000 times within 19 hours of posting.

Throughout her self-quarantine, Thorne has been taking to social media to offer fans a glimpse into her life, sharing a look at her new music as well as her relationship with her boyfriend, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

For instance, three days ago, the “Burn so Bright” performer posted a video on Instagram showing off her dance moves. In the clip, the “Famous in Love” lead was clad in a bikini, which consisted of a teal top and tan bottoms. She wore the same jewelry combo in that Instagram post as she did in yesterday’s.

In normal times, the “Midnight Sun” star often steps out in high heels, choosing footwear from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. Of course, the multihyphenate’s typical wardrobe also includes more casual (and more affordable) silhouettes, such as Converse Chuck Taylor kicks, Ash Addict sneakers and Ugg Fluff Yeah slides.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.