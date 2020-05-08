Bella Thorne’s Muscle Tee, Denim Cut-Offs + Chunky Sneakers Make the Perfect Summer Uniform

Bella Thorne is enjoying the nice weather in California with a venture out to the picturesque coastline.

The “Shake It Up” alumna shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories last night posing in front of the water on a lifted mossy stone. With blue skies behind her, the 22-year-old looked back at the camera wearing a white sleeveless muscle tee over a sports bra with raw-hem denim cut-off shorts.

She kept her footing in a set of the chunkiest sneakers with a textured lug sole and tan and khaki overlays, layered over slouchy crew socks.

Bella Thorne takes a trip to the shores of California, May 7. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Thorne/Instagram

Throughout her self-quarantine, the singer has been treating her fans to sneak peeks of new music, as well as treating herself to a springtime home redecoration.

When it comes to personal style, Thorne dresses up in heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for next projects, the entertainer is set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

To emulate Bella Thorne’s relaxed style, take a swing at these equally chunky sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ash As-Addict Sneakers, $275.

CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

To Buy: & Other Stories Technical Platform Sneakers, $64 (was $129).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Steve Madden Arelle Sneakers, $60 (was $100).

