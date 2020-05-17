Bella Thorne Shows Off Edgy Style in Zip-Front Miniskirt + Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots

Bella Thorne’s latest look came in shades of red and black with plenty of edge.

The “Midnight Sun” actress, 22, posed on her Instagram Stories yesterday in a red and black leopard-print shirt with short sleeves and a collared neck. She teamed the bold top with a fire red skirt that had a zip-front.

Bella Thorne in thigh-high boots on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Thorne/Instagram

For footwear, Thorne selected black over-the-knee boots. The thigh-skimming boots featured a flatform sole and laced all the way up to the top. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from leather.

The former Disney Channel star completed her look with layered rings and bracelets and a bold blue lip color.

Thorne appears to be loving her thigh-high boots lately, as she posed in the same shoes on her Instagram Stories on Friday. That day, she teamed the shoes with a denim miniskirt and a Dsquared2 top with a rainbow graphic.

When it comes to her personal style, the “Shake It Up” alum is a big fan of casual footwear such as Converse Chuck Taylor kicks, Ash Addict sneakers and Ugg Fluff Yeah slides. For red carpets and other public appearances, the A-lister glams up her look with high heels from the likes of Saint Laurent, Stella Luna and Christian Louboutin.

While she is best known as an actress and singer, Thorne also has credentials in the fashion and beauty space. The “Walk with Me” performer has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more.

For a similar shoe look to Thorne’s, consider shopping one of the styles below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dr. Martens Lace-Up Boots, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dirty Laundry by Chinese Laundry Boots, $56.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Frye Veronica Boots, $280.

