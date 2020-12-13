Bella Thorne Styles Polka-Dot Pajamas and Teddy Jacket with Chanel Sneakers for Shopping Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Thorne just proved you can wear pajamas in public — with the right shoes.

On Sunday, Thorne and her boyfriend stepped out for some shopping in Rome, for which Thorne opted to wear a pair of black-and-white polka-dot pajamas.

Thorne wore the cozy set underneath a trendy teddy fleece jacket, which is a popular outerwear piece among celebrities this season. Different styles of teddy coats were featured heavily on the fall ’20 runways at shows like Stella McCartney and Max Mara.

Bella Thorne goes Christmas in Rome on Dec. 13. CREDIT: MEGA Bella Thorne and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo shopping in Rome on Dec. 13. CREDIT: MEGA As for footwear, Thorne elevated her sleepwear with a pair of buzzy Chanel sneakers. The chunky black-and-white shoes are designed with smooth uppers with contrasting laces and a thick outsole. The kicks also feature the Chanel signature double logo on the lateral side. Thorne’s selection is no longer available, but Chanel offers similar sneaker styles ranging between $950 and $1,525 at Chanel.com.

A closer view of Bella Thorne’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

While Thorne styled the shoes this time for a relaxed fall look, the actress previously wore the chunky shoes over the summer. In August, Thorne was spotted out in Los Angeles, wearing a white crop-top and lounge pants. To finalize the casual look, Thorne opted for the versatile Chanel sneakers.

Her sneaker collection, however, isn’t limited to Chanel. In October, Thorne opted for another buzzy designer brand. The actress posed poolside, wearing a pair of Balenciaga Speed sneakers in a pink laminated knit. The pull-on shoes feature a white and black contrasted sole with the Balenciaga white logo at the side. The shoes are currently on sale for $569 at Balenciaga.com.

Francesca Farago (L) and Bella Thorne out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

Thorne pulled that look together with a cropped button-up sweater, denim shorts and Balenciaga’s Shopping Phone Holder bag. A similar style is available on the brand’s site for $569.

When it comes to her personal style, Thorne’s wardrobe can be categorized as grunge. In addition to Balenciaga and Chanel, the star frequently wears brands like Nike, Gucci and Dior. When she’s not in sneakers, Thorne can be seen in trendy white boots and over-the-knee black boots.

