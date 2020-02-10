Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Thorne Masterfully Plays With Curves in an Asymmetric Dress + d’Orsay Pumps at Elton John’s Oscar Party

By Claudia Miller
Bella Thorne showed off her sweet side at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party tonight in Los Angeles.

The actress chose an Antonio Grimaldi blush satin gown with a sculpted neckline and an asymmetrical hem lined with a feather trim.

Elton John AIDS Foundation oscar viewing party, elton john, oscars, party, Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, Feb. 9, 2020.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Elton John AIDS Foundation oscar viewing party, elton john, oscars, party, Bella Thorne, shoes
A closer look at Bella Thorne’s pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched the gown to her pointed-toe d’Orsay slingback pumps from Le Silla. The silhouette covered half of her foot, with the either side exposing its flattering arch.

Heidi Klum made an appearance in a bold animal print gown from Jean-Paul Gaultier with Aquazzura pumps hidden underneath the long hem.

Elton John AIDS Foundation oscar viewing party, elton john, oscars, party, Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, Feb. 9, 2020.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also in attendance at the special viewing event was “Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire, who had a high-low moment, matching her Miu Miu platform brogues with an affordable glittering set from Zara. The blazer retails for $119, but is currently on sale for $26 while the shorts retailed for $40 with a current discounted price of $8.

Emily HampshireElton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Emily Hampshire at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, Feb. 9, 2020.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party.

