Bella Thorne Masterfully Plays With Curves in an Asymmetric Dress + d’Orsay Pumps at Elton John’s Oscar Party

Bella Thorne showed off her sweet side at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party tonight in Los Angeles.

The actress chose an Antonio Grimaldi blush satin gown with a sculpted neckline and an asymmetrical hem lined with a feather trim.

Bella Thorne at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, Feb. 9, 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Bella Thorne’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched the gown to her pointed-toe d’Orsay slingback pumps from Le Silla. The silhouette covered half of her foot, with the either side exposing its flattering arch.

Bella Thorne at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, Feb. 9, 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Bella Thorne’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum made an appearance in a bold animal print gown from Jean-Paul Gaultier with Aquazzura pumps hidden underneath the long hem.

Heidi Klum at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, Feb. 9, 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also in attendance at the special viewing event was “Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire, who had a high-low moment, matching her Miu Miu platform brogues with an affordable glittering set from Zara. The blazer retails for $119, but is currently on sale for $26 while the shorts retailed for $40 with a current discounted price of $8.

Emily Hampshire at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, Feb. 9, 2020. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

