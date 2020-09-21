Bella Thorne Accents Her Edgy Zip-Front Leather Pants With Glittering Sandals

Bella Thorne took her edgy style to dinner this weekend with Pia Mia.

Joining the 24-year-old songstress for dinner with friends at Nobu Malibu, Thorne opted for an all-black look for the meal on Sunday evening. The outfit layered a flare-hem shirt to zip-front leather pants with an edgy appeal, all accented by a satin white face mask and a pearl-coated purse.

Pia Mia (L) and Bella Thorne leave Nobu Malibu on Sept. 20. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Bella Thorne’s glittering sandals. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it came down to shoes, the “Infamous” star decided to continue the monochromatic feel of her look with strappy sandals. The unique pair secured the foot with a thin black front strap and a matching ankle strap coming half coated in unmissable rhinestone detailing.

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides, in addition to other more affordable trending brands like Ash, Puma and Converse. The former Disney Channel star tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent.

Most recently, the actress gave a glimpse at her glam side for her almost 24 million Instagram followers. She modeled a $395 dual-tone pink and gold Pinko twisted dress, available at Farfetch.com, teamed to stunning diamond jewels and a bird-chained pink purse.

The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for her next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

