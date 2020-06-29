Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Thorne Wears the Edgiest Lace-Up Skinny Jeans With a Chanel Sweater & Sleek Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Bella Thorne
2020
2019
2019
2019
View Gallery 23 Images

If you thought Bella Thorne’s style was edgy before, just wait until you see her newest look.

The “Shake It Up” alumna broke out a pair of wild lace-up black skinny jeans with peek-a-boo cutouts for an at-home photoshoot. She balanced the bold bottoms with a clean white Chanel turtleneck sweater.

Thorne then blended the whole ensemble together with the help of her sleek black pointed-toe boots.

View this post on Instagram

😤😋😍 guess how many clocks I have 🤓

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Bella Thorne recently gave fans a glimpse into her onset life for her new film “Infamous.” The actress sat on the ground in what looks to be a dressing room trailer in a neon green ribbed tank top teamed with black cut-off high-waisted shorts. The eye-catching element of the look was not the bright top, but the fake blood smeared across Thorne’s arm.

The 22-year-old added to the grungy ensemble with a set of skate-style high top sneakers, accented with white stitching and loose white laces. The exposed stitching of her kicks resembles the detailing of popular styles from Vans as well as Converse and Cariuma.

Related

Kendall Jenner Looks So '90s in All-White Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Nikes

Stormi Webster Takes After Mom Kylie Jenner in Graffiti Tee, Biker Shorts & Air Jordans

Jojo Siwa Debuts New Brunette Hair in Sequin Top, Skinny Jeans and Sparkly High-Tops

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides. The 22-year-old tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

Recreate Bella Thorne’s standout look at home with a little help from these next picks.

louise et cie, boots, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Louise Et Cie Sevita Boots, $165.

franco sarto, boots, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Shane Boots, $75 (was $150).

clarks, black, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Clarks Calla Booties, $51.

Take a peek through the gallery to discover more of Bella Thorne’s best off-duty looks.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad