Bella Thorne Wears the Edgiest Lace-Up Skinny Jeans With a Chanel Sweater & Sleek Boots

If you thought Bella Thorne’s style was edgy before, just wait until you see her newest look.

The “Shake It Up” alumna broke out a pair of wild lace-up black skinny jeans with peek-a-boo cutouts for an at-home photoshoot. She balanced the bold bottoms with a clean white Chanel turtleneck sweater.

Thorne then blended the whole ensemble together with the help of her sleek black pointed-toe boots.

Bella Thorne recently gave fans a glimpse into her onset life for her new film “Infamous.” The actress sat on the ground in what looks to be a dressing room trailer in a neon green ribbed tank top teamed with black cut-off high-waisted shorts. The eye-catching element of the look was not the bright top, but the fake blood smeared across Thorne’s arm.

The 22-year-old added to the grungy ensemble with a set of skate-style high top sneakers, accented with white stitching and loose white laces. The exposed stitching of her kicks resembles the detailing of popular styles from Vans as well as Converse and Cariuma.

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides. The 22-year-old tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

Recreate Bella Thorne’s standout look at home with a little help from these next picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Louise Et Cie Sevita Boots, $165.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Shane Boots, $75 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Clarks Calla Booties, $51.

Take a peek through the gallery to discover more of Bella Thorne’s best off-duty looks.

