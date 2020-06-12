Bella Thorne Gets Edgy on ‘Infamous’ Set in a Neon Tank, Cut-Offs & Grungy Sneakers

Bella Thorne gave fans a glimpse into her onset life for her new film “Infamous.”

The actress sat on the ground in what resembles a dressing room trailer in a neon green ribbed tank top teamed with black cut-off high-waisted shorts. The eye-catching element of the look was not the bright top, but the fake blood smeared across Thorne’s arm.

The 22-year-old added to the grungy ensemble with a set of skate-style high top sneakers, accented with white stitching and loose white laces. The exposed stitching of her kicks resembles the detailing of popular styles from Vans as well as Converse and Cariuma.

Thorne’s film “Infamous” debuted today on Amazon, iTunes Google Play, Vudu and Fandango. At the end of May, the star gave fans their first glimpse into her on-set persona in a photo shared by the movie’s Instagram page.

As seen in the post, Thorne rested atop an old car in one scene in a bright yellow St. Tropez crop top teamed with unbuttoned denim cutoff shorts. She continued the unique twist on a summer ensemble by layering pink and white tube socks under a classic pair of sneakers.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star dates all the way back to 1917 and has since become one of the best-known sneaker silhouettes across the globe. The high-top style, with its lightweight canvas uppers and timeless branded accents, retails for just $55 at Converse.com.

When it comes to personal style, Thorne mixes it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

