Bella Thorne Gets Into ‘Infamous’ Character in Denim Cutoffs + Classic Converse

Bella Thorne gave fans a peek into her new film “Infamous” with a new photo from the set.

As seen in a post shared on the film’s Instagram page, the actress rests atop an old car in one scene in a bright yellow St. Tropez crop top teamed with unbuttoned denim cutoff shorts. She continued the unique twist on a summer ensemble by layering pink and white tube socks under a classic pair of sneakers.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star dates all the way back to 1917 and has since become one of the best-known sneaker silhouettes across the globe. The high-top style, with its lightweight canvas uppers and timeless branded accents, retails for just $55 at Converse.com.

Thorne can oftentimes be spotted out in a similar outfit combination to her character’s on-set look. In mid-May, the 22-year-old hit the beach in another denim shorts and cut T-shirt combination, this time teamed with chunky sneakers as well as crew socks.

When it comes to personal style, Thorne dresses up in heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce. Her film “Infamous” debuts on June 12 as well.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Bella Thorne’s top street style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.