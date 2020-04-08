Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Thorne Gives Her Loungewear an Edgy Touch In Puffy Graffiti-Coated Slides

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
bella thorne, white, chanel
Bella Thorne
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Thorne and her beau are one couple who’s keeping the romance alive even when they’re not quarantining together.

Today, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo surprised Thorne with a bouquet filled with dozens of red roses “for no reason,” as seen in the former “Shake It Up” actress’ Instagram Stories. The 22-year-old posed and danced with the flowers wearing a cozy-looking red sweater and relaxed gray sweatpants.

On her feet, Thorne kept warm in a pair of fuzzy slipper sandals; the pair resembles Ugg’s Puff Yeah Pop Graffiti slides with a plush top strap coated in multicolor graffiti satin.

bella thorne, instagram, roses, red, slides
Bella Thorne’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Related

Deckers CEO Dave Powers Reveals 18 Big Thoughts on Crisis Leadership + Making an Impact

Sofia Richie Stocks Up on Fuzzy Uggs for Her Quarantine

FN's 'Leading in a Crisis' Webinar Series Continues Wednesday: Deckers CEO Dave Powers to Talk Agility, Connectivity in Tough Times

ugg, puff yeah, grafitti
Ugg Puff Yeah Pop Graffiti slides.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

The style sits atop a 1.5-inch wedge heel, finished off by a logo-coated backstrap. While the design is currently sold out across all sites, a plain black colorway is available for $75.

ugg, puff yeah slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Puff Yeah Wedge Sandals $75
buy it

Throughout her self-quarantine, the singer has been treating her fans to sneak peeks of new music, as well as treating herself to a springtime home redecoration.

For bold styles that resemble Thorne’s fluffy shoes, check out similar picks from Ugg.

ugg, puff yeah, pink, slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Puff Yeah Wedge Sandals, $70

ugg, puff yeah, stars, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To Buy: Ugg Puff Yeah Stars Sandals, $50 was $100

ugg, neon yellow, slides, fluff yeah
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides, $100

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Bella Thorne Goes for an Asymmetrical Look in a Feathered Dress + d’Orsay Pumps at Elton John’s Oscar Party

Bella Thorne Turns Colorful Sweater Into Stylish Mini-Dress — And Pairs It Perfectly With Bright Blue Pumps

Bella Thorne Swaps Out White-Hot Boots for Chanel Sneakers At Her NYC Book Launch

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad