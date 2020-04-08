Bella Thorne Gives Her Loungewear an Edgy Touch In Puffy Graffiti-Coated Slides

Bella Thorne and her beau are one couple who’s keeping the romance alive even when they’re not quarantining together.

Today, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo surprised Thorne with a bouquet filled with dozens of red roses “for no reason,” as seen in the former “Shake It Up” actress’ Instagram Stories. The 22-year-old posed and danced with the flowers wearing a cozy-looking red sweater and relaxed gray sweatpants.

On her feet, Thorne kept warm in a pair of fuzzy slipper sandals; the pair resembles Ugg’s Puff Yeah Pop Graffiti slides with a plush top strap coated in multicolor graffiti satin.

Bella Thorne’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Ugg Puff Yeah Pop Graffiti slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

The style sits atop a 1.5-inch wedge heel, finished off by a logo-coated backstrap. While the design is currently sold out across all sites, a plain black colorway is available for $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Throughout her self-quarantine, the singer has been treating her fans to sneak peeks of new music, as well as treating herself to a springtime home redecoration.

For bold styles that resemble Thorne’s fluffy shoes, check out similar picks from Ugg.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Puff Yeah Wedge Sandals, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To Buy: Ugg Puff Yeah Stars Sandals, $50 was $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides, $100

