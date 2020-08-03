Bella Thorne’s Puma Dress & Chunky Sneakers Are the Perfect Blend of Athleisure-Chic Style

Bella Thorne’s latest look blended together athleisure style and date night appeal with ease.

The “Blended” actress joined her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo for a scenic date in coordinating a relaxed style. The 22-year-old dressed up a taupe ribbed midi dress from Puma with a white pearl necklace; similar dresses retail for $50 at Asos.com.

On her feet, Thorne continued the twist on the athletic-chic outfit with her choice of dual-tone chunky sneakers with a textured upper and lifted midsole.

Nowadays, athletic apparel is the new normal. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and more constantly choose leggings and crop tops over jeans and sweaters for their daily style. The relaxed trend offers comfortability as well as ease of mobility. Growing demand for athleisure designs has sparked fashion-forward collaborations as well.

Together, Thorne and Mascolo have found a well-balanced couple style that mixes both of their edgy tastes into one. In July, the famous duo enjoyed a beachside date in cool, casual outfits that included a blazer and jeans as well as a ribbed camisole with a shredded mini skirt and zip-up boots.

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides. The 22-year-old tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

