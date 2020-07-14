Bella Thorne’s Dior String Bikini Gives Denim Cutoff Shorts & Sneakers a High-End Twist

Bella Thorne is giving casual summer style a designer twist.

While on vacation in Mexico with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, Thorne posed for photos in a logoed black, white and gray string bikini from Dior, which she teamed with charcoal gray denim cutoff shorts. For footwear, the “Burn So Bright” entertainer opted for sporty black sneakers. She wore her hair down and accessorized with layered necklaces, a scrunchie and red Chanel sunglasses.

“Being Latina I love learning about all the different Latin cultures, can’t wait to go to Cuba 😍 MY PEOPLE!!” Thorne captioned her post. Within two hours, the “Shake It Up” star had already amassed nearly 500,000 likes on the photo set, which included four images.

This actually isn’t the only time Thorne has worn her black-and-white Dior bikini on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing platform on July 4, 2019, the A-lister posed in the designer swimsuit teamed with layered chain necklaces and double watches. The image was taken during a trip to Sicily, Italy, and the “Midnight Sun” lead’s footwear was not visible.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her off-duty style, Thorne typically opts for a casual aesthetic. Past footwear selections accessibly priced styles such as Ugg Fluff Yeah slides, Ash Addict sneakers and Converse Chuck Taylors. The Disney Channel alum unsurprisingly likes to upgrade her look for the red carpet, going with soaring heels from brands like Stella Luna, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. And whether she’s on- or off-duty, Thorne generally likes to add some bling to her ensembles, often layering chain necklaces to finish off her looks.

While she is best known as a singer and actress, Thorne’s credentials in the fashion and beauty space are none too shabby. Over the years, she has appeared in fashion campaigns for plenty of brands, among them Miss Me, Candie’s and Boohoo. In addition, Thorne has scored front row seats at runway shows for labels including Prabal Gurung, Elie Tahari, Philipp Plein and Moschino. What’s more, the influencer has also served as an ambassador for products from the likes of Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena.

Click through the gallery for a look back at Bella Thorne’s best street style.