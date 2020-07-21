Bella Thorne Gives Her Crop Top and Daisy Dukes a Country Spin With White-Hot Western Boots

Bella Thorne brought some country flair to her latest Instagram ensemble.

The 22-year-old posed on the social media platform wearing a printed off-the-shoulder crop top with a ruffled hem and a baby blue bow at the bust. She teamed the top with teensy daisy dukes.

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” lead opted for white Western boots. The shoes had a leather-like upper, with a chunky black heel and a blunted toe. The boots boasted pull tabs at the top, allowing for the wearer to easily pull them on and off.

With respect to her beauty look, Thorne went for a ’90s vibe with baby blue eyeliner, a soft blush-colored lip and scrunchied pigtails. She accessorized with layered pearl necklaces, along with double watches, multiple chain bracelets and several statement rings.

The “Walk with Me” singer captioned her Instagram post: “Be right back ☁️😍🙄 This was a good day @outdoorsy.” The photo set received more than 800,000 likes.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Thorne typically opts for a casual aesthetic. Past footwear selections accessibly priced styles such as Ugg Fluff Yeah slides, Ash Addict sneakers and Converse Chuck Taylors. The “Shake It Up” alum unsurprisingly likes to swap her more comfy footwear for high heels while walking the red carpet, opting for sky-high styles from brands like Stella Luna, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. And whether she’s on- or off-duty, Thorne generally likes to add some bling to her ensembles, often layering chain necklaces to finish off her ensembles.

While she is best known as a singer and actress, Thorne’s credentials in the fashion and beauty space are none too shabby. Over the years, the influencer has appeared in fashion campaigns for plenty of brands, among them Miss Me, Candie’s and Boohoo. In addition, Thorne has scored front row seats at runway shows for labels including Prabal Gurung, Elie Tahari, Philipp Plein and Moschino. What’s more, the A-lister has also served as an ambassador for products from the likes of Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena.

