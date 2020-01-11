Bella Thorne Turns Colorful Sweater Into Stylish Mini-Dress — And Pairs It Perfectly With Bright Blue Pumps

Bella Thorne can often be seen taking fashion risks, and her latest look in Los Angeles Friday night was no different.

The actress was spotted leaving Craig’s, a celebrity-favorite restaurant, sporting a colorful and unique ensemble.

Bella Thorne leaving Craig’s in Los Angeles on Friday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum fashioned a long sweater into a stylish dress that featured a blue trimmed, v-neck collar that matched the blue stripe on the star’s white sweater. The mini-dress also featured red and black stripes running horizontally down the body and sleeves of the sweater. Thorne kept herself warm by pairing the look with sheer black tights.

Details of Bella Thorne’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the 22-year-old added another pop of color. She sported a pair of bright-blue, closed-toe pumps that featured a small heel. The actress accessorized her outfit with a long on-trend pearl necklace, as well as two silver choker necklaces.

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo out and about in L.A. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Thorne was photographed with her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo. The Italian singer contrasted her colorful look with an all-black ensemble. The 26-year-old wore a pair of ripped black skinny jeans along with a t-shirt and silk bomber jacket that featured white trimming on the sleeves. On his feet, he opted for black pull-on boots.

