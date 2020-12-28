Bella Thorne Redefines Winter Style in a Cutout Bodysuit, Furry Coat & These Cult-Favorite Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For the holidays, Bella Thorne decided she was having a white Christmas one way or another this year.

The “Shake It Up” alumna created her own winter wonderland over the weekend as she covered her porch in a layer of fake snow, taking her bold attire outdoors for a snow bunny-inspired photoshoot. For the daring moment, Thorne opted for a cutout black bodysuit with a structure bralette and hugging side panels; she then matched the piece to a furry coat from Area complete with dangling crystal embellishments.

When it came to shoes, Thorne tapped Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent series of hit collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin even to Rihanna herself.

The “Famous In Love” actress herself decided on the label’s Rosie heels accented with a glittering bow embellishment atop its clear pointed-toe uppers; the finishing touch comes with its recognizable 4-inch heel with a pyramid-shaped base. While the design is currently sold out across the web, you can find the style on pre-sale for $750 courtesy of Matches Fashion.

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides, in addition to other more affordable trending brands like Ash, Puma and Converse. The former Disney Channel star tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent.

The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for her next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

Go for a glam footwear moment like Bella Thorne in these chic clear heels inspired by her look.

To Buy: INC International Concepts Lidani Pumps, $84 (was $120).

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $100.

To Buy: Gianni Bini Renatay Heels, $98.

