Bella Thorne Gets Birthday Ready in a Zip-Up Top, Pleated Skirt & Custom ‘Gucci’ Nikes

Bella Thorne turns 23 years old on Oct. 8 so, to celebrate her birthday week, the actress kicked things off in a stylish ensemble.

Taking to Instagram yesterday to show off her first of many birthday looks to come, the “Infamous” star‘s outfit started off with a zip-up Chanel top tucked into a pleated skirt from the French fashion house. The actress then accented the look with even more Chanel interlocking C logos on her phone case and sunglasses, contrasting another major designer logo on her sneakers.

In a twist on a classic Nike sneaker, Thorne sported a pair of custom Air Force 1 Low ’07 shoes with added pink Gucci fabric panels across the toe box and Swoosh logo.

In its original form, the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation. The all-white pairs retail for $90 at Nike.com.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides, in addition to other more affordable trending brands like Ash, Puma and Converse. The former Disney Channel star tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent.

The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for her next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

