Bella Thorne’s Poolside Look Pairs a Lilac Crop Top With Pink Balenciaga Sock Sneakers & Matching Crossbody

By Elisa Lewittes
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
CREDIT: MEGA

With temperatures staying warm, Bella Thorne styled designer accessories in this trending hue for fall. The Shake It Up alumna wore a light magenta-hued cropped tee shirt with rib-knit detailing and paired it with blue shorts that feature a drawstring waistband.

View this post on Instagram

Its so flippin hot in October 😒

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

For footwear, the actress leaned into the Fuschia pink trend and opted for the Balenciaga Speed sneakers in a Barbie pink colorway. These shoes feature a sock-like, slip-on silhouette in a polyester knit construction with glitter detail throughout. They also have a printed logo detail and a white rubber sole. The sneakers retail for $795 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

To finish off the look, the Midnight Sun star styled the casual ensemble with a Balenciaga Mini Shopp Phone Crossbody Bag in the Fuschia colorway. The small purse features a croc-embossed leather construction with the brand name written across the front in black lettering with a coordinating strap. It retails for $950 and is available for purchase on neimanmarcus.com.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday week 😍 Hi grumps u little cutie 😍

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

On the heels of the Infamous actress’s 23rd birthday, Thorne confirmed her affinity for pink designer shoes. Previously this month, she celebrated early in a Chanel zip-up top and pleated skirt combination. This look from the French luxury label was paired with custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that featured Gucci logo-embossed fabric throughout.

Among her diverse shoe wardrobe, Thorne frequently is spotted in sneakers from brands, including Puma and Converse as well as more elevated choices from labels, such as Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent.

To try out this colorful footwear trend, shop these similar pink sneaker styles below.

Puma-Neko-Sneaker

To Buy: Puma Neko Sneaker, $45.

Adidas-Asweego-Sneaker

To Buy: Adidas Asweego Sneaker, $65.

Saucony-Jazz-Sneaker

To Buy: Saucony Jazz Sneakers, $50.

 

