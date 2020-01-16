Bella Hadid Wears Chunky Sneakers From This Trending Chinese Brand & Yellow Snake-Print Pants in Paris

Bella Hadid is known for her effortlessly cool street style, and she showed off a fashion-forward look, complete with the chunkiest sneakers, on the streets of Paris last night.
The 23-year-old was spotted wearing a white scoop-neck T-shirt with mustard yellow Leo Gaia faux-snakeskin pants. She wore a beige jacket layered on top.
The “It” girl chose sneakers from buzzy Chinese label Li-Ning. Hadid went with the brand’s White Furious Rider Ace 1.5, one of Li-Ning’s best-selling silhouettes. The shoes have a sculpted foam midsole, a treaded rubber outsole and a leather and mesh upper, with white hardware accenting the look. The style is currently in stock on Ssense.com, where it can be purchased for $167 (26% off).
Li-Ning was founded by the retired Chinese gymnastics champion of the same name in 1989. The firm has found success through a series of high-profile partnerships, including a lifetime deal with former NBA star Dwayne Wade, who has a signature line called “Way of Wade.”
Hadid completed her look with gold earrings, a Louis Vuitton necklace and brown sunglasses.
Hadid’s shoe choice comes ahead of Li-Ning’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s show, which will be held at the Centre Pompidou on Jan. 18. The label’s fall ’20 collection references vintage video games, Chinese porcelain and a range of urban characters. It will also debut a capsule in collaboration with martial arts legend Jackie Chan.
Hadid likely has a number of PFW Men’s events on her schedule. Today, Jan. 16, she appeared on the front row at the Louis Vuitton’s men’s show. The supermodel wore a bold blue set with a tan coat and black heels for the occasion.
