Bella Hadid Wore These Now-50% Off Western-Inspired Burberry Boots to Play in the Snow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid didn’t compromise her style when it came to playing in the East Coast snow.

The model posted a series of photos on Instagram this week, showing off her fashion-forward outfit. One of the most stand-out pieces in her snow day ensemble was a pair of Burberry Beige Check Matlock Boots. The Western-inspired shoe originally retailed for over $1,000 but is now more than 50% off online through various retailers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To buy: Burberry Beige Check Matlock Boots, $512 (Was $1,090); Ssense.com.

Although the shoe still has a $500-plus price tag, the designer cowboy boots are selling out in sizes fast.

Burberry’s Beige Check Matlock Boots sits on a 2.75 inch Cuban heel and features a zip closure on the side. Made in Italy, the boot shows off the brand’s signature plaid throughout the upper, which is made from canvas and features leather cut-outs.

The designer cowboy boot isn’t a conventional footwear option for the snow, but it sure does look stylish. The supermodel’s snow day outfit also included a white button-down shirt underneath a yellow graphic tee. She kept warm in a vintage leather bomber jacket and topped off the look with a pair of statement pants from streetwear designer Matt Digiacomo and his collaboration with Chrome Hearts.

Hadid’s style hasn’t changed much despite COVID-19 taking hold. The model continues to wear put-together outfits that include designer footwear and rare sneakers such as loafers from Prada and limited-edition Roc-a-Fella Aire Force 1 Nikes while out and about in New York City.

When it comes to footwear, the model also loves to wear a number of wallet-friendly brands too, such as Dr. Martens and Converse. Below, take a look at a few of Bella’s favorite footwear options you can incorporate into your wardrobe this season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To buy: Dr. Martens Wincox Smooth Leather Buckle Boots, $160; Drmartens.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To buy: Black Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers, $55; Converse.com.

