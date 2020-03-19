Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Makes an Edgy Style Statement in Latex, Fishnet Socks and Pointy Flats for Cover Shoot

By Claudia Miller
Bella Hadid took a quick smoke break for her Vogue Korea photoshoot.

The 23-year-old posed for the publication in a thin latex bandeau matched with an embellished black midi skirt with a high-leg slit; she balanced the open hem with a set of Gucci knee-high fishnet socks worn under a pair of pointy black flats.

The Gucci Deva ballet flats include a gold horsebit detail and a chain strap across the top. The black colorway retails for $890 at NeimanMarcus.com.

🖤🤞🏽

@voguekorea April Issue

Buy: Gucci Deva Ballet Flats $890
Buy it

The model then donned a similar pair of ballet flats from Gucci, but in a bright white shade to match the brand’s cutout jumpsuit for the cover. Paired again with a glittering bodysuit during the shoot, the white version of the spring ’20 collapsible flat is available for $890 at MatchesFashion.com.

Buy: Gucci Deva Ballet Flats $890
Buy it

Hadid was named a brand ambassador for Dior Makeup in 2016. She has served as a Nike ambassador as well and has been featured in major campaigns for Fendi, Versace and most recently Helmut Lang, where she is the star of their spring ’20 series.

Shop pointed-toe flats that level up an outfit without the designer price tag.

sam edelman, flats, pointed toe, black

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sally Flats, $55

botkier, flats, pointed toe

To Buy: Botkier Annika Flats, $104-$138

schutz, flats, pointed toe

To Buy: Schutz Arissa Flats, $120

