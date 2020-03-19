Bella Hadid Makes an Edgy Style Statement in Latex, Fishnet Socks and Pointy Flats for Cover Shoot

Bella Hadid took a quick smoke break for her Vogue Korea photoshoot.

The 23-year-old posed for the publication in a thin latex bandeau matched with an embellished black midi skirt with a high-leg slit; she balanced the open hem with a set of Gucci knee-high fishnet socks worn under a pair of pointy black flats.

The Gucci Deva ballet flats include a gold horsebit detail and a chain strap across the top. The black colorway retails for $890 at NeimanMarcus.com.

The model then donned a similar pair of ballet flats from Gucci, but in a bright white shade to match the brand’s cutout jumpsuit for the cover. Paired again with a glittering bodysuit during the shoot, the white version of the spring ’20 collapsible flat is available for $890 at MatchesFashion.com.

Hadid was named a brand ambassador for Dior Makeup in 2016. She has served as a Nike ambassador as well and has been featured in major campaigns for Fendi, Versace and most recently Helmut Lang, where she is the star of their spring ’20 series.

