Bella Hadid Stars in a Vogue Italia Shoot Over FaceTime Wearing Staggering Gold Heels

“Times are changing and working from home has a new meaning,” Bella Hadid captioned her latest Instagram post. The sentiment is one that’s felt across most industries at the moment. But for a top-tier model like Hadid, this means her latest photoshoot took place over FaceTime.

In a new editorial for Vogue Italia, Hadid is captured from the comfort and safety of her home in several scantily clad — or hardly clad at all — ensembles. In this way, her footwear took center stage. One of the most impressive pair of shoes is a staggeringly high heel, gold DSquared2 sandal with thin straps across the top and around the ankle. A similar style sells on Farfetched for $956, marked down from $1275.

Other photos include Hadid in classic Chanel two-tone slingbacks, as well as a pair of floral-embellished Versace mules. She wears the latter on her hands.

Hadid isn’t the only model whose workday looks very different during the global health crisis. Early this week, her sister Gigi also posed from afar for Vogue Italia wearing bejeweled Chanel sandals. Similarly, Zara’s latest campaign images were also shot by models at home in a shift to make the most of this currently challenging work economy.

For similar gold sandals, like Hadid’s statement-making pair, the below picks come at an affordable pricepoint.

To Buy: Topshop Dixie Strappy Sandal, $33

To Buy: Schutz Luriane Sandal, $160

To Buy: BP. Lula Block Heel Slingback Sandal, $36

