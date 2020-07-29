Bella Hadid’s Spaghetti-Strap Cami, Paisley Pants & Butterfly Clip Look Straight Out of the ’90s

Bella Hadid brought the 1990s to modern-day style with her look of the day.

The model stepped out in New York today in an ensemble that looked straight out of a time machine; from her oversize butterfly hair clip to her green choker necklace, it was head-to-toe ’90s. She paired a pink and pale yellow spaghetti-strap camisole with paisley-printed wide-leg jeans to give the look a pop of color — her Etro pants retail for $620 at Farfetch.com.

Under the hem of her bold pants popped out a pair of flatform sneakers to round out the retro-inspired look.

Bella Hadid spotted leaving her apartment in New York, July 29. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

A closer peek at Bella Hadid’s flatform sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Throwback fashion has become a mainstay amongst celebrity trends and street styles this season. Stars can be spotted in everything from funky platforms to square-toe heels and thong-toe sandals as for vintage-style footwear. When it comes to apparel, low-rise jeans are back in style as are peek-a-boo pants and tops along with hits of neon colors across all designs.

As for Bella herself, the 23-year-old continues to sport styles from the 1990s and 2000s both on and off the clock. In a photoshoot for Helmut Lang at the beginning of the month, she modeled the fuzziest button-front cropped cardigan over a ribbed bralette. Just days later, she spent her time off-duty on horseback in vintage mom jeans with a crop top and chunky sneakers.

When it comes to everyday fashion, Bella Hadid opts for shoes from New Balance, Prada, Zara, Dr. Marten’s and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few weeks alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

