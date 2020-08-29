Bella Hadid Gives Her Square Toe Sandals An Edgy Update With Sheer Bodysuit & Oversized Trousers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid stepped out in Brooklyn, NY, on Friday wearing a chic, slightly androgynous look.

The 23-year-old model was spotted in the East Williamsburg neighborhood wearing a sheer black bodysuit featuring spaghetti strap details and wispy long sleeves. For a contrast in silhouette, she paired the bodysuit with oversized trousers and the Gina Heel from By Far. The black square toe sandals are finished in leather with chain link details on the front straps and around the ankle, and are set atop a flat, asymmetrical heel. They’re currently available for purchase on Farfetch.com for $500.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Hadid’s shoe choice is right in line with fall ’20 trends. Both the square toe silhouette — seen in everything including sandals to boots — and chain link detailing are set to be huge this upcoming season. Other designers such as Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Simone Rocha showcased similar hardware in their fall ’20 collections.

To top off her look, Hadid appeared to be holding a matching black face mask to her mouth as she catches the photographer’s eye. She also sports a cool, 1990s-esque twisted updo that gives off total Alicia Silverstone vibes (of course, it’s no secret Hadid has a flair for retro style, so her latest ‘do comes as no surprise).