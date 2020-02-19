Bella Hadid Styled These Prada Combat Boots Much Differently in Milan Than in Paris

Bella Hadid touched down in Milan today as Milan Fashion Week starts to pick up speed.

The model chose a layered ensemble for her flight to Italy following London Fashion Week. She wore a white turtleneck top under a navy blazer and a black leather coat. She added a touch of texture with her bleached dark-wash jeans and layered on accessories to complete the look, including a gold chain necklace with a bold B initial and a pair of her signature small-framed sunglasses.

Bella Hadid arrives in Milan during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 23-year-old lifted her look with a set of platform black lace-up boots set atop a chunky paneled sole. The Prada Monolith boots retailed originally for $1,450 and feature a high shaft with removable top-zip nylon pouches strapped across the leg; the utilitarian-style shoe debuted on the runway during the brand’s fall ’19 show in Milan.

Bella Hadid arrives in Milan during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prada Monolith Boots on the runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid previously wore the statement style with a pink-on-pink, blazer-and-blouse combination while stepping out during Paris Fashion Week in September 2019. She tucked her mom jeans into the top of the knee-high boot and removed the additional pouches.

Bella Hadid out during Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

