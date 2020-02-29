Bella Hadid Masters Tomboy Chic for Haider Ackermann Show At Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid is known for her effortless, edgy and urban style.

It was little surprise, then, that when Hadid was leaving the Haider Ackermann fall 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, the model’s ensemble gave a nod to the early aughts with a modern twist.

Hadid was spotted wearing high-waisted, gray pinstripe trousers with a black button-up front tank. She wore the cropped shirt, which highlighted her waist and the top of the pants. Over the top, Hadid wore a sleeveless black cardigan that hit below the knee.

A close-up of the shoes. CREDIT: New Media Images / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, the 23-year-old chose chunky black boots, which appear to be made out of leather. They featured a strong, square toe and a chunky platform with a prominent sole, which extends beyond the base of the shoe. Hadid accessorized the look with black sunglasses and a jacket slung over her forearm.

Hadid has been an avid wearer of chunky black boots. Over the past season, she has been seen in the silhouette several times, and it appears to be her chosen go-to casual shoe style.

During Milan Fashion Week earlier this month, the model was seen wearing the Prada Monolith boots after her best friend and fellow model, Kendall Jenner, wore these sold-out shoes with Hadid for brunch over the NYFW season.

Aside from these statement Prada boots, Hadid frequently is seen wearing various chunky Dr. Martens styles, including the Church platforms from the brand. Along with her love of heavy black boots, the model brings a refreshed take on these 1990s and early 2000s grunge styles, making them look effortlessly cool for everyday wear.

