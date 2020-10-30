Bella Hadid Is So ‘90s in a Varsity Jacket, Checkered Pants & Chunky Loafers

Bella Hadid continued to fuel the idea that she may be the 1990s reincarnated with her latest look.

The model oftentimes favors trends and styles from decades past and her outfit yesterday fell in line with that theme. The 24-year-old stepped out in New York on Thursday in a V-neck sweater layered over a long white T-shirt and under a varsity-style jacket; she topped the outfit off with vintage-inspired checkered lounge pants.

Bella Hadid steps out and about in New York, Oct. 29. CREDIT: Peter Parker/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, the retro vibes continued with her choice of sleek black loafers. The 1990s-inspired pair included a chunky heel and an outer stitched shell with a patent finish.

Bella Hadid steps out and about in New York, Oct. 29. CREDIT: Peter Parker/Splash News

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s chunky loafers. CREDIT: Peter Parker/Splash News

The supermodel’s ’90s looks have been the new normal throughout the past few months. In September, Hadid stepped out for dinner with friends in Manhattan yesterday sporting a series of oversize pieces including a checkered blazer layered over a multicolor sweater vest and a button-down top. She then teamed the tops with ultra baggy low-rise mom jeans and even included a red streak in her hair for the full retro effect.

When it comes to everyday fashion, Bella Hadid opts for shoes from New Balance, Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Marten’s and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few weeks alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

