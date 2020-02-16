Bella Hadid Wears Customized Off-White x Jordan 5s & So Many Layers for Flight to London

There are certain perks that come with being one of the world’s most famous models — and one of them is getting first dibs on product from buzzy collaborations. Case in point: Bella Hadid was spotted en route to London from New York yesterday in Virgil Abloh’s brand-new Off-White x Jordan Brand collaboration, which just dropped this weekend.

Hadid teamed the kicks with a cozy-looking layered outfit, sporting a green hoodie, a flannel shirt and gray mom jeans. The whole outfit was encased in a snuggly beige zip-up fleece with forest green oversize pockets.

Bella Hadid leaves her apartment in New York en route to London wearing Off-White x Jordan 5 sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The Off-White x Jordan 5 uses the “Black Metallic” colorway as its base, with Abloh adding Off-White’s signature deconstructed approach through a translucent textile upper that shows the shoe’s inner technology. The shoes released this weekend to coincide with the NBA All-Star Game, with a $225 price tag. As with prior Off-White Nike collabs, the shoes sold fast at retail. Currently, they’re trading on resale platform StockX.com for upward of $1,000.

Of course, Hadid’s Off-White x Air Jordan 5s weren’t just any old pair. The “it” girl, a longtime pal of Abloh’s who has walked many runways for him, received sneakers customized by the designer. Abloh wrote “Hellz Bellz” on one foot, with the other reading: “Virgil © 2020.”

Bella Hadid’s customized Off-White x Air Jordan 5s. CREDIT: Virgil Abloh/Instagram

