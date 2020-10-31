Bella Hadid Steps Out to Vote in North Face Fleece Jacket & All-Black Converse

As one of the young celebrities using their platform to encourage fans to perform their civic duty, Bella Hadid stepped out in a chic street style ensemble go out to the polls and vote in the 2020 election in New York City on Friday.

For the occasion, the model wore the North Face ’95 Retro Denali Jacket in the Evergreen colorway.

Making a resurgence from the 2000s, this outerwear piece is constructed from recycled fleece and maintains its original late ’90s silhouette. It retails for $199 and is available for purchase on Thenorthface.com. To complete the early aughts aesthetic, she paired this jacket with a black polo shirt, matching straight-leg pants and a studded belt with silver hardware.

For footwear, the 24-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse All Star Low Top sneakers in the all-black colorway. They feature the shoe’s signature canvas upper construction. These sneakers retail for $65 and are available for purchase on Ssense.com. To add a touch of personal flair to her footwear choice, Hadid swapped out the solid black laces on the left shoe in favor of a black and white checkered option and contrasted the shoes with hot pink and black striped socks.

Watch on FN

Bella Hadid on Oct. 30 in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

She accessorized the look with the Balenciaga monogram shoulder bag in a black colorway, a clear beaded bracelet, earrings, small-framed sunglasses and a black face mask.

The model continues to master the ’90s and ’00s aesthetic with a modern twist. Hadid recently wore similar looks, including a vintage Polo Ralph Lauren sweater with jeans and her beloved Dr. Martens shoes, as well as a sweater vest and low-rise jeans combo that she styled with these on-trend Air Jordans.

To try out Bella Hadid’s all-black sneaker style, shop these similar options below.

To Buy: Keds Kickstart Sneakers, $45

To Buy: Dr. Martens Santanita Shoe, $65.

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $60.

Click through this gallery to see Bella Hadid wearing this celebrity-beloved shoe brand.