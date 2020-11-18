×
Bella Hadid Goes Retro With NY Giants Jersey, Nascar Jacket & Black Sneakers for Shopping 

By Robyn Merrett
Bella Hadid Spotted In Downtown Manhattan
Bella Hadid is continuing the retro vibes with another 1990s-inspired outfit.

The supermodel, who doesn’t shy away from trying out trends of the past, stepped out for some shopping in New York on Tuesday, wearing a vintage New York Giants jersey paired with blue checkered pants. She pulled the look together with a Nascar jacket and a yellow beanie. The star accessorized with rimless sunglasses, a trend popular in the ’90s, and a gold necklace as well as beaded bracelets.

On her feet, Hadid wore black sneakers that featured a soft mesh upper and a chunky rubber midsole. The laces of the shoe were checkered in pattern, matching the star’s baggy trousers. The sneakers also featured yellow and red accents. While Hadid’s sneakers complete her vintage ensemble, they can also pair well with a more modern outfit.

Bella Hadid, Justine Skye and Yasmin Wijnaldum are seen leaving a vintage clothing store in BrooklynPictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL5198648 171120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Peter Parker / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Bella Hadid spotted shopping in Manhattan, Ny.
CREDIT: Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid spotted shopping in downtown ManhattanPictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL5198655 171120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: David Krieger / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Bella Hadid spotted shopping in Manhattan, Ny.
CREDIT: David Krieger / SplashNews.com
Bella Hadid spotted shopping in downtown ManhattanPictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL5198655 171120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: David Krieger / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
A closer view at Bella Hadid’s shoes.
CREDIT: David Krieger / SplashNews.com

Sticking to her latest fashion theme, Hadid was spotted in New York last month in a V-neck sweater layered over a long white T-shirt under a varsity-style jacket. She topped the outfit with lounge pants.

When it came down to footwear, Hadid opted for a pair of sleek black loafers, which included a thick heel and an outer stitched shell with a patent finish.

Last September, Hadid enjoyed dinner with friends, sporting a series of oversize pieces including a checkered blazer layered over a multicolor sweater vest and a button-down top. She then teamed the tops with ultra baggy low-rise mom jeans and even included a red streak in her hair for the full retro effect.

As the country continues to adjust to life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hadid’s recent looks bring on a certain nostalgia and reminder of different times.

Shop similar sneakers as Bella Hadid with these picks below.

Nike Women's Air Max Excee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Nike Women’s Air Max Excee Casual Sneakers, $70 (was $90)

New Balance
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance Women’s 608v5 Sneakers, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

To Buy: Under Armor Women’s UA HOVR STRT Sportstyle Shoes

