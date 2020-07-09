Bella Hadid Wears Both Mom Jeans and Dad Shoes While Horseback Riding

Mom jeans and dad shoes have come to be seen as fashion essentials that are both on trend and a bit of a joke. They’re often worn both in seriousness and with a large dose of irony.

They both also tend to be really comfortable. That was likely the objective of Bella Hadid when she paired the two items together in a series of Instagram images that she posted on Wednesday. But whereas common folk end up looking, well, pretty common in a pair of mom jeans and dorky dad shoes, Hadid ended up making the look chic in her own unique way.

Of course, Hadid’s shoes weren’t your garden-variety dad shoes. They were indeed New Balances — the original dad shoe, worn by the likes of President Obama and other dorky-but-well-intentioned fathers everywhere. But more specifically, they were the New Balance 827 Abzorb, a collaboration style with New York-based fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore.

New Balance’s 827 Abzorb, a collaboration style with Aimé Leon Dore that debuted in March and has been spotted on Hadid a few times. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aime Leon Dore

The capsule collection, which features both footwear and ready-to-wear and accessories, all done in an array of primary colors, debuted in March but the shoes have since sold out and can found on StockX and other resale websites for around $400.

It’s also certainly not the first time that Hadid wore a pair of mom jeans. The model and street style icon has been spotted in countless pairs of jeans over the past few years and most of them tick all of the boxes of a classic mom jean: relaxed fit; high, cinched waist; classic stone wash; ironically unflattering seat and pockets; and a 90’s-inspired straight leg.

But in recent months, as the model has spent time in lockdown at mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm outside New Hope, Pa., mom jeans have been on an even more regular rotation. Back in April, Hadid wore a dark-washed pair while planting lavender. She also wore a few pairs while out and about during Paris Fashion Week in February and March.

Hadid in a pair of classic stone wash jeans. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Hadid in mom jeans at a party during London Fashion Week in February. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

