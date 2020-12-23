Bella Hadid Gives a Lesson in Statement Styling in ‘Playboy’ Pants & a Varsity Sweater

Bella Hadid headed out of the city ahead of the upcoming holiday, leaving her New York apartment in style.

The supermodel, with bags and notebooks in tow, gave a twist on varsity style in a vintage-inspired sweater layered over a white collared top and standout pants and an $8 Skims face mask. Hadid’s trousers highlighted a Playboy magazine motif from the September 1969 issue featuring Shay Knuth on the cover; the design comes from Danish brand, Soulland, with similar designs retailing for $249 on the label’s website.

Bella Hadid heads out for the holiday in New York, Dec. 23.

A closer view of Bella Hadid's chunky kicks.

To take the already bold outfit to the next level, Hadid laced up the chunkiest black sneakers complete with mixed leather and suede uppers atop a lug outsole.

Combat boots and chunky footwear are the new norms amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole designs offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian shoes on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Layering sweaters and T-shirts over a collared top has also quickly become one of fall and winter’s biggest styling hack, offering a chic hit while subtly adding another layer of warmth; stars like Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner and even the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, herself have pulled off this styling trick while top brands including Chanel, Celine, Tory Burch and more featured it on their recent runway collections.

Bella Hadid in New York City on Oct. 15. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it comes to everyday fashion, Bella Hadid opts for shoes from Nike along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few weeks alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

