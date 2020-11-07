Bella Hadid Wears New Balance x Stray Rats Sneakers for Dad’s Birthday Lunch In Beverly Hills

To celebrate Mohamed Hadid’s 72nd birthday, Bella Hadid wore a fall-inspired ensemble for lunch in Beverly Hills.

The model wore an orange blazer with a single-breasted silhouette and black button dealing over the top of an oatmeal-colored graphic tee. She styled the casual combination with a pair of washed black baggy jeans.

Mohamed Hadid and Bella Hadid in Beverly Hills, California on Nov. 6. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

This Nanushka vegan leather blazer provides a similar look. The jacket retails for $585 and is available for purchase on netaporter.com. To try out the mom-jean aesthetic, try out these Agolde ’90s-inspired mid-rise black jeans. They retail for $180 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

For footwear, the 24-year-old opted for an exclusive pair of the Stray Rats x 827 Sewer Stompers sneakers from New Balance, which were released earlier this year on May 15. The shoes created in collaboration with the Miami-based streetwear brand feature a brown suede and mesh upper with green accents, the brand’s signature ‘N’ logo in red and purple hues, and ‘Stray Rats’ printed across the heels.

Here’s a closer look at Hadid’s New Balance shoes. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

They are still available on the resale market for approximately $250-$1000, depending on the size, and can be purchased on fightclub.com.

Hadid is known for her collection of coveted and classic sneaker styles worn to polish off her signature ’90s and early 2000s-inspired aesthetic. Recently, she wore a pair of all-black Converse shoes, styled with mismatched laces, a North Face fleece jacket, and similar black jeans to go vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Over the past several weeks, the model has worn exclusive styles from this Off White x Nike sneaker to this pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers created in collaboration with Travis Scott.

When she isn’t wearing this sporty silhouette, the street style icon often is found in one of many footwear selections from Dr. Martens, such as their boots to chunky platforms.

To embody Bella Hadid’s cool sneaker aesthetic, shop these similar color-blocked options below.

To Buy: Puma Thunder Colour Block Sneaker, $60.

To Buy: Vans Rainbow Skate Shoe, $96.

To Buy: Adidas Falcon Sneaker, $72.

