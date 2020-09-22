Bella Hadid Takes a Time Machine to the 1990s in a Sweater Vest, Low-Rise Jeans & Air Jordans

Bella Hadid transported herself straight back to the 1990s with her latest look, wearing an ensemble that epitomizes the grungier style of the decade.

The supermodel stepped out for dinner with friends in Manhattan yesterday sporting a series of oversize pieces including a checkered blazer layered over a multicolor sweater vest and a button-down top. She then teamed the tops with ultra baggy low-rise mom jeans and even included a red streak in her hair for the full retro effect.

Bella Hadid out and about wearing a ’90s-style look in New York with friends, Sept. 21. CREDIT: Peter Parker/Splash News

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s Off-White x Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Peter Parker/Splash News

As the night ended, Hadid then hopped on the back of a Revel motorbike, a rentable invention usable through an app in major cities, as her friend took the wheel. Sitting back, the 23-year-old kicked up a pair of noteworthy shoes for all to see. The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers came in a mix of neutral tones set with signature Helvetica font across the midsole, laces and medial panels; keeping with the retro theme, the original Air Jordan 1 High sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s.

For this version, the high-top pair debuted in March of 2018 with an original price tag of $190; nowadays, the pair resells for upwards of $2,300 to $5,750 at resale site StockX.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to everyday fashion, Bella Hadid opts for shoes from New Balance, Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Marten’s and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few weeks alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

