Bella Hadid Styled Towering Platform Heels Two Ways Last Night in London

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After walking the runway at Burberry’s fall ’20 show at London Fashion Week yesterday, Bella Hadid was spotted out and about before heading to a Love magazine party in a duo of platform-heel looks.

The 23-year-old supermodel, who was snapped with her mom Yolanda Hadid in tow, wore a white turtleneck with a cut-out detail on the chest and a black furry coat featuring a layered, leather vest design. She pulled things together with a pair of light-wash bootcut jeans, black shoulder bag and a towering pair of black leather peep-toe platforms with an ankle-strap closure.

Bella Hadid out and about during London Fashion Week on Feb 17.
Later, the Nike ambassador was seen exiting a van dressed in a different white top — a tank with lace detailing — and a more streamlined leather jacket silhouette, sans fuzz.

Bella Hadid spotted arriving at a London Fashion Week party on Monday.
Older sister Gigi Hadid, pal Kendall Jenner, as well as other top models including Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls, also modeled Riccardo Tisci’s fourth collection for Burberry Monday.

A closer look at Bella Hadid wearing black leather peep-toe platforms with a soaring heel.
