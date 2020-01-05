Bella Hadid Does the Square Toe Trend in Head-to-Toe Leather at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala

Bella Hadid is kicking off the new year in style.

The supermodel hit the red carpet at the 13th annual Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Los Angeles last night wearing a rock ‘n’ roll ensemble.

Hadid wore a three-piece leather suit including a blazer, a vest and wide-legged trousers. On her feet, the Dior Beauty ambassador wore square-toe, croc-embossed shoes set on a platform.

Bella Hadid wears all-leather look to Art of Elysium Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detailed look at Bella Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid was joined on the red carpet by pal Jesse Jo Stark. Like her model friend, the songstress wore an all-black look, teaming a pin-striped suit with shiny platform heels. A zebra-print mini bag completed Stark’s look.

Jesse Jo Stark (L) and Bella Hadid at the Art of Elysium’s Heaven Gala. CREDIT: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Jesse Jo Stark (L) and Bella Hadid’s footwear. CREDIT: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jasmine Sanders turned heads in an abstract gown by Maison Met, which she paired with simple black sandals.

Jasmine Sanders wears Maison Met. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jasmine Sanders’ shoes. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Founded in 1997, Art of Elysium supports artists who work for the benefit of others. The organization works with volunteers to develop programs for the communities it serves, aiding those who are dealing with afflictions such as illness, homelessness and hospitalization. Art of Elysium presently offers 110 community programs per month, including some with a fashion bent, and serves over 30,000 people per year.

Last night’s event serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser on the annual calendar. The gala featured entertainment from Dave Grohl & Friends, Marilyn Manson, Cheap Trick and L7 and was co-chaired by Stephanie Horton, Erica Reid, Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown.

