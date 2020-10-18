Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Dress Up At Home with Matthew Williams’ First Givenchy Collection

With COVID-19 still spreading, Matthew Williams, the new creative director of Givenchy, decided to show off his debut collection for the luxury fashion brand a little differently.

After showing the collection in Paris earlier this month, the new creative director of the French fashion house sent fashion’s most influential stars clothes and accessories from the brand’s summer ’21 collection to dress up at home and post to social media as part of his debut. Celebs such as Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kaia Gerber took to Instagram to show off the latest from Givenchy this weekend.

Instead of being on set, the crew of Givenchy muses had fun playing dress-up at home in luxury ready-to-wear pieces and accessories from the brand.

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner posted photos of the new collection, complete with a dress and gloves featuring dripping crystals and crocodile leather accessories.

Watch on FN

Their older sister, Kim Kardashian, also showed off a piece from Williams’ debut line for the fashion house, in a look that was quite fitting.

Williams, who assumed the creative director of Givenchy’s women’s and men’s collection in June, replaced designer Clare Waight Keller, the first woman to lead the French fashion house. She stepped down from the role in April after serving as the luxury brand’s creative director for three years.

Next, check out the 7 Spring 2021 Fashion Trends From Milan Fashion Week To Get Excited About For Next Year.