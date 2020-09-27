Bella Hadid’s Pizza Run Style Includes ‘Star Wars’ Tee & Buzzy Travis Scott Air Jordans

Bella Hadid showed that even pizza runs can be cool as she continued her signature 1990s-inspired street style in New York this week.

Spotted arriving in the city on Saturday afternoon, the supermodel teamed a celeb-favorited Evolvetogether face mask with a “Star Wars” graphic T-shirt and two-tone sunshine yellow jeans.

Bella Hadid makes a pizza run in New York, Sept. 26.

A closer view of Bella Hadid's sneakers.

As for footwear, the 23-year-old opted for a buzzy pair of sneakers from Travis Scott’s Jordan Brand collaboration. The Air Jordan 1 Low pair features mocha and black mixed uppers with a classic Swoosh on the medial side and a unique inverted white Swoosh on the lateral side. Laced up with black laces, the style comes complete with Cactus Jack logos and caricatures from Scott’s label.

Though the style dropped in July 2019 for $130, the pair now resells for upwards of $733 to $1,047 on resale site StockX.com.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low.

Bella Hadid has been spending the past few weeks in New York, showing off her footwear style and grungier retro taste. Most recently, she kept cozy in a graphic knit sweater on Sept. 24, paired to comfy yoga pants and unique lifted Nike Shox sneakers.

Bella Hadid arrives home in New York, Sept. 24.

When it comes to everyday fashion, Bella Hadid opts for shoes from New Balance, Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Marten’s and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few weeks alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

