Bella Hadid Breaks Out the Ultimate ‘90s Jeans With Buzzy Roc-A-Fella Nikes

Bella Hadid continued her streak of 1990s-inspired style in a retro look to take on New York.

The supermodel ran errands around the city Wednesday, stopping to grab flowers and groceries in lower Manhattan throughout the day. For the off-duty outing, Hadid layered a red collared tee under an oversize puffer jacket with coordinating vintage-style Levi’s jeans; the straight leg pair included eccentric red pockets and zipped hems for a full throwback appeal.

While from the front her Nike sneakers may appear to be just a classic Air Force 1 silhouette, there was a giveaway on the heel of her shoes as to their iteration. The low-top sneakers come from Nike’s collaboration with Roc-a-Fella Records, a style that debuted in 2007 before it hit shelves again in 2017; the white-on-white colorway made headway at ComplexCon 2017 in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Air Force 1 silhouette. You can identify the shoe thanks to the addition of the record label’s branding in a stitched patch across the heel.

The re-release of the sneakers came with a $150 price tag at the time of drop but now resell for upwards of $285 to $665 at StockX.com.

When it comes to everyday fashion, Bella Hadid opts for shoes from Nike of course along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few weeks alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

