Bella Hadid Wears Color-Block Airport Ensemble and Chelsea Boots for NYC Arrival

Bella Hadid wore a comfortable ensemble when arriving back in New York City yesterday.

The 23-year-old model was spotted at JFK airport wearing a color-blocked navy, tan, and maroon pullover and a coordinating tan baseball cap. She styled these cozy pieces with a pair of dark jeans and a Prada Denim Boston Bag. She accessorized the look with an Eli Halili Moonstone ring.

As for footwear, Hadid wore a classic pair of simple black Chelsea boots. The shoes appear to have a suede upper and wide elastic bands around the sides and a lugged rubber sole. T

These boots are likely the same pair of shoes that the model was seen wearing in Paris outside of the Royal Monceau Hotel on two separate occasions. First, she wore the look with a gray pinstripe suit and a contrasting yellow top. The following day, she was spotted styling the same footwear choice with a pair of brown trousers, a printed earthed-toned top, and a brown jacket with a furry collar.

The 23-year-old made the rounds at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, choosing an all-black ensemble with a freshly cut fringe hairdo to sit front row at Dior Homme. She wore a textured zip-up puffy coat over a vegan leather shirt jacket from The Very Warm, a turtleneck top and black trousers, topped off with silver gloves. On her feet, Hadid wore the all-black Nike Air Force 1 Low; the style retails for $90 at Nike.com.