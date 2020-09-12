Bella Hadid Goes Head-to-Toe Fenty in Psychedelic Pant Set and Mesh Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Bella Hadid is tripping us up.
The supermodel served her Instagram followers a full-body psychedelic ensemble and nude mules from singer-slash-designer Rihanna’s Fenty collection.
The short-sleeved crewneck T-shirt — made of synthetic knit in a body-hugging fit — perfectly matched her pants, which comes with ultra-long legs that are meant to be worn over one’s shoes. Both pieces were made in Tunisia, retailing at a respective $200 and $300. (The leggings are currently sold out.)
Instead of covering them, however, Hadid showed off her heels, which were more than four inches high. The pair — a silhouette from Fenty’s first footwear collection, co-designed with Amina Muaddi — was constructed in Italy with a combination of nude nappa lambskin and sheer mesh. They featured a square toe and reversed cone heel, as well as leather-lined inner soles and monogrammed outer soles.
The 23-year-old star shared a series of three photos and one video clip in a post, which was captioned, “Swipe for a smile.”
The highly anticipated Fenty x Amina Muaddi line — first announced in December when the shoe designer took home the 2019 FNAA Designer of the Year Award — officially debuted in mid-July. The capsule is comprised of four distinct styles: the Caged In Sandals, a heel on a rounded square toe sole with thin straps braided around the foot; the Braid Me Up Sandals with interlacing suede, leather and crystal straps; the Code Word Sandals with thin-strap braiding contrasted by thick leather slingback straps and a PVC tab around the middle; and the Meshy Mules that were worn by Hadid.
