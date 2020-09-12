Bella Hadid Goes Head-to-Toe Fenty in Psychedelic Pant Set and Mesh Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid is tripping us up.

The supermodel served her Instagram followers a full-body psychedelic ensemble and nude mules from singer-slash-designer Rihanna’s Fenty collection.

The short-sleeved crewneck T-shirt — made of synthetic knit in a body-hugging fit — perfectly matched her pants, which comes with ultra-long legs that are meant to be worn over one’s shoes. Both pieces were made in Tunisia, retailing at a respective $200 and $300. (The leggings are currently sold out.)

Instead of covering them, however, Hadid showed off her heels, which were more than four inches high. The pair — a silhouette from Fenty’s first footwear collection, co-designed with Amina Muaddi — was constructed in Italy with a combination of nude nappa lambskin and sheer mesh. They featured a square toe and reversed cone heel, as well as leather-lined inner soles and monogrammed outer soles.

Related Bella Hadid Goes Back to the '90s in Baggy Trousers and Loafers Bella Hadid Gives Her Square Toe Sandals An Edgy Update With Sheer Bodysuit & Oversized Trousers Bella Hadid Adds Worn-Out Vans Sneakers to Retro Bell-Bottomed Jeans Look

The 23-year-old star shared a series of three photos and one video clip in a post, which was captioned, “Swipe for a smile.”

Watch on FN

The highly anticipated Fenty x Amina Muaddi line — first announced in December when the shoe designer took home the 2019 FNAA Designer of the Year Award — officially debuted in mid-July. The capsule is comprised of four distinct styles: the Caged In Sandals, a heel on a rounded square toe sole with thin straps braided around the foot; the Braid Me Up Sandals with interlacing suede, leather and crystal straps; the Code Word Sandals with thin-strap braiding contrasted by thick leather slingback straps and a PVC tab around the middle; and the Meshy Mules that were worn by Hadid.

See Bella Hadid walk alongside sister Gigi Hadid at the Jacquemus fall 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in January.