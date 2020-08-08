Bella Hadid Posts PSA in Dr. Martens & 2020’s Most Important Fashion Accessory

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid is the latest celebrity to continue to wear this year’s most important accessory: a face mask.

The model posted a PSA on Instagram encouraging her fans to mask up. The 23-year-old wore Dr. Martens and a black face mask in the photos she shared. In her post, Hadid wrote about the importance of wearing a face-covering while COVID-19 continues to loom over the world. She also criticized a group of nearby cops who did not appear to be wearing masks.

“#WEARAMASK we wear masks to not only protect ourselves, but to protect our loved ones and our communities. even if your local police force isn’t wearing them, doesn’t mean you don’t have to …… so… wear a mask. it’s cute and cool. they even have different colors now so u can protect and still have a passion for fashion. be smart. let’s go. love u,” read the model’s post.

Despite a pandemic, Hadid continues to look fashionable while off-duty. The model’s all-black outfit matched perfectly with her face mask. To top the look off, Hadid decided to style her sleek sports bra, jacket and pants combo with a pair of black Dr. Marten’s. The edgy combat shoe is a great way to elevate up any casual outfit.

Watch on FN

Fans of this look can edge up their everyday wardrobe with a pair of combat boots. Below, take a look at a few Dr. Martens inspired by Bella’s latest look. Our shoe selection includes the 1460 Boot from the UK-based brand, FN’s 2019 Shoe of the Year.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Martens

To Buy: Dr Martens Fulmar Smooth Leather Buckle Shoes, $135.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Dr. Martens Copolla Leather Heeled Boot, Was $160, Now $75.