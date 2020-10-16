×
Bella Hadid Has a ’90s-Inspired Moment in Doc Martens & Polo Ralph Lauren

By Elisa Lewittes
While commuting home on Thursday, Bella Hadid shared this classic sweater and jeans outfit with a ’90s-inspired grunge twist. The model wore a hot pink crewneck Polo Ralph Lauren sweater that features the “Polo Jeans” slogan across the chest. She styled the vintage knit with a white collared shirt underneath and a pair of medium wash blue jeans in a straight-leg silhouette.

Bella Hadid in New York City on Oct. 15.
For footwear, the 24-year-old opted for one of her beloved pairs of Dr. Martens shoes. While Hadid’s shoe has a wider front strap, they appear to be very similar to the brand’s Wincox Chelsea boot silhouette. This mid-height, pull-on style features a leather construction and air-cushioned sole with a front strap detailing and a decorative buckle harness on the side with gunmetal hardware. These boots also have a logo-embossed pull tab at the top of the shaft and the brand’s signature yellow stitching. They retail for $160 and are available for purchase on drmartens.com.

Hadid has been an avid wearer of the British footwear brand’s various styles over the years. This past August, the model wore a pair of loafers from the label while urging her followers to wear masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Along with its countless other celebrity fans, including Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, and Madison Beer, the classic Dr. Martens 1460 Boot won the 2019 Shoe of The Year at the FN Achievement Awards.

To embrace the model’s ultra-cool modern grunge aesthetic, shop these similar shoe styles below.

