Bella Hadid Has a High-Low Fashion Moment on the Dior Homme Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

By Claudia Miller
Bella Hadid out and about, Paris, France – 17 Jan 2020
Dior Homme Fall 2020
Dior Homme Fall 2020
Dior Homme Fall 2020
Dior Homme Fall 2020
Bella Hadid led the star-studded pack of arrivals today at Dior Homme’s fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old chose an all-black ensemble with a freshly cut fringe hairdo; she wore a textured zip-up puffy coat over a turtleneck top and black trousers, topped off with silver gloves.

bella hadid, Dior Homme, fall '20, pfw, fw20
Bella Hadid arrives at Dior Homme fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Splash News
bella hadid, Dior Homme, fall '20, pfw, fw20, nike sneakers
A closer look at Bella Hadid’s Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Hadid made a smart choice to brace the cobblestone streets: all-black Nike Air Force 1 Low; the style retails for $90 at Nike.com.

Nike Air Force 1 07
Nike Air Force 1 07
CREDIT: Nike

Also joining Hadid at the show was supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila. Kate went office-chic in a blazer over a white button-down and black skinny jeans with a Dior bag and a set of black booties while her 17-year-old daughter chose a Dior blouse with dark jeans and a set of lace-up Dior high-top sneakers.

dior homme, fall 20, kate moss, arrival
Kate Moss arrives at Dior Homme fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Splash News
lila moss, kate moss daughter, dior arrivals, fall 20, homme
Lila Moss arrives at Dior Homme fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The mother-daughter duo followed Cara Delevigne, who arrived in a shimmering suit with an exposed bra and black leather lace-up combat boots.

cara delevingne, dior, paris, suit
Cara Delevingne arrives at Dior Homme fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Splash News

Robert Pattinson kept up the dark hues at the show wearing a black leather jacket over a black tee. Courtney Love also got the same memo as she had on a gray satin blouse and black pants with black sheer pumps.

Robert Pattinson, dior, homme, paris, show, arrivals
Robert Pattinson arrives at Dior Homme fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Courtney Love, dior, paris, fashion
Courtney Love arrives at Dior Homme fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

