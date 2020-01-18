Bella Hadid Has a High-Low Fashion Moment on the Dior Homme Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid led the star-studded pack of arrivals today at Dior Homme’s fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old chose an all-black ensemble with a freshly cut fringe hairdo; she wore a textured zip-up puffy coat over a turtleneck top and black trousers, topped off with silver gloves.

On her feet, Hadid made a smart choice to brace the cobblestone streets: all-black Nike Air Force 1 Low; the style retails for $90 at Nike.com.

Also joining Hadid at the show was supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila. Kate went office-chic in a blazer over a white button-down and black skinny jeans with a Dior bag and a set of black booties while her 17-year-old daughter chose a Dior blouse with dark jeans and a set of lace-up Dior high-top sneakers.

The mother-daughter duo followed Cara Delevigne, who arrived in a shimmering suit with an exposed bra and black leather lace-up combat boots.

Robert Pattinson kept up the dark hues at the show wearing a black leather jacket over a black tee. Courtney Love also got the same memo as she had on a gray satin blouse and black pants with black sheer pumps.

