Bella Hadid Demonstrates How to Create a 3-Layered Outfit for Winter With Prada Loafers 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Bella Hadid has provided a perfect demonstration on how to create a three-layered outfit as winter approaches.
On Sunday, Dec. 13, Hadid was spotted out and about in New York City, wearing an oversize denim jacket, which she wore over a sleek gray, double-breasted blazer.
Hadid further layered the look by sporting a retro yellow-and-blue sweater underneath the blazer. Hadid’s decision to wear multiple layers allows her to make several fashion statements with different items of clothing, rather than opting for a coat, which can sometimes limit the amount of clothing worn underneath. The look also continued her streak of ’90s-inspired ensembles. Hadid paired the tops with straight-leg denim.
The model finalized the look with a pair of buzzy Prada patent penny loafers. The slip-on shoes feature a 2-inch stacked heel and a round apron toe. Additionally, the shoes are designed with the brand’s logo plaque at the strap and feature a thick rubber sole. The loafers perfectly complement Hadid’s vintage look and are a go-to footwear selection for other celebrities, like Madison Beer and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The shoes are versatile, as they pair well with denim, skirts or dresses. Hadid’s pair are available for $850 at Neimanmarcus.com.
Watch on FN
On Dec. 3, Hadid was sporting another retro style while shopping for groceries in Manhattan. For the outing, the star mastered layering once again as she paired a red collared T-shirt with an oversize puffer jacket. For bottoms, Hadid opted for a pair of vintage Levi’s jeans that were equipped with red pockets and zipped hems.
As for footwear, Hadid went with a pair of low-top Nike Air Force 1 sneakers from the brand’s collaboration with Roc-a-Fella Records, which debuted in 2007. The crisp sneakers feature the record label’s logo on the heel. While the shoe first retailed for $150, they are now available for resell ranging in price from $285 to $665 at StockX.com.
Shop more-affordable, but equally sleek loafers with these picks below.
To Buy: Steve Madden Malvern Loafer, $90-95
To Buy: Franco Sarto Callum Patent Penny Loafer, $50 (was $89)
To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Tully Slip on Loafer Flats, $140
Click through the gallery to see other celebrities rocking loafers.