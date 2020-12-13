×
Bella Hadid Demonstrates How to Create a 3-Layered Outfit for Winter With Prada Loafers 

By Robyn Merrett
Model Bella Hadid is seen in an oversized denim jacket , white socks and dress shoes in New York City
Bella Hadid has provided a perfect demonstration on how to create a three-layered outfit as winter approaches.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, Hadid was spotted out and about in New York City, wearing an oversize denim jacket, which she wore over a sleek gray, double-breasted blazer.

Hadid further layered the look by sporting a retro yellow-and-blue sweater underneath the blazer. Hadid’s decision to wear multiple layers allows her to make several fashion statements with different items of clothing, rather than opting for a coat, which can sometimes limit the amount of clothing worn underneath. The look also continued her streak of ’90s-inspired ensembles. Hadid paired the tops with straight-leg denim.

The model finalized the look with a pair of buzzy Prada patent penny loafers. The slip-on shoes feature a 2-inch stacked heel and a round apron toe. Additionally, the shoes are designed with the brand’s logo plaque at the strap and feature a thick rubber sole. The loafers perfectly complement Hadid’s vintage look and are a go-to footwear selection for other celebrities, like Madison Beer and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The shoes are versatile, as they pair well with denim, skirts or dresses. Hadid’s pair are available for $850 at Neimanmarcus.com.

Bella Hadid out and about in NYC on Dec. 13.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
A closer view of Bella Hadid’s loafers.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

On Dec. 3, Hadid was sporting another retro style while shopping for groceries in Manhattan. For the outing, the star mastered layering once again as she paired a red collared T-shirt with an oversize puffer jacket. For bottoms, Hadid opted for a pair of vintage Levi’s jeans that were equipped with red pockets and zipped hems.

Bella Hadid shops for flowers in NYC on Dec. 3.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Hadid went with a pair of low-top Nike Air Force 1 sneakers from the brand’s collaboration with Roc-a-Fella Records, which debuted in 2007. The crisp sneakers feature the record label’s logo on the heel. While the shoe first retailed for $150, they are now available for resell ranging in price from $285 to $665 at StockX.com.

Shop more-affordable, but equally sleek loafers with these picks below.

Steve Madden Malvern Loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Malvern Loafer, $90-95

Franco Sarto Penny Loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Franco Sarto Callum Patent Penny Loafer, $50 (was $89)

Sam Edelman Loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's
  

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Tully Slip on Loafer Flats, $140

