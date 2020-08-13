Bella Hadid Goes Retro in a Crop Top, Rolled-Down Pants & Salomon Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid stepped out to shop with a friend in Soho wearing some major 2000s trends yesterday.

The supermodel gave her hip-hugging pants an update with a pair of white Salomon S/Lab XT-6 sneakers and a matching crop top. She layered the off-duty look with a chocolatey brown button-down shirt and a leather crossbody bag. Hadid also threw on her usual fashion staples as of late: tinted glasses, hoop earrings and a face mask.

Bella Hadid spotted in Soho on Aug. 12, 2020. CREDIT: Splash

While Bella has walked down many a runway in towering high heels for some of the biggest brands in the fashion industry, when she’s off the clock, the model is likely to be seen wearing Dr. Martens or trendy sneakers.

For Hadid’s venture in downtown New York yesterday, she wore a pair of Salomon S/Lab XT-6 sneakers that retail for $200. The French running shoe was declared as GQ’s Sneaker of the Year back in 2019.

Salomon launched the XT-6 sneaker back in 2012 as a shoe designed to withstand harsh conditions while keeping feet comfortable. The high-performance outdoor running sneaker was eventually phased out, but the silhouette was rediscovered in 2016 after the mold was about to be purged from the company’s inventory.

According to GQ, Jean-Philippe Lalonde, a newly-hired special projects manager for the company, received an email about footwear molds slated to be destroyed in the coming month. The message included the Salomon S/Lab XT-6 sneaker. Lalonde saw potential in the shoe and asked the company to keep the model. He quickly began working on ways to update the shoe.

In 2018, the revived XT-6 sneaker began to appear on the shelves of both luxury fashion retailers and outdoor outfitters alike. The expansion and merging of markets allowed Salomon to create a following that included Rihanna and Pusha T. Today, the sneaker continues to be favorable for its vibrant colorways and durable construction.

We can see why stars such as Bella Hadid love wearing high-performance shoes while braving the streets of New York City. The trend will likely live on as consumers continue to embrace more comfort-driven and performance shoes during the pandemic.

Below, take a look at some more white sneakers inspired by Bella Hadid’s latest off-duty look.

