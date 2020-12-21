Bella Hadid’s Statement Coat Is the Secret to Elevating Everyday Sneakers

Known for her urban-cool street style, Bella Hadid proved that a luxurious-looking jacket can make the simplest of outfits feel effortlessly chic.
While in SoHo this Monday, the model wore an oversized tan leather jacket with shearling lining and trim detailing throughout. She teamed the statement outerwear piece with a red graphic T-shirt underneath and a pair of straight-leg pants in a similar hue. These pants appear strikingly similar to the Canvas Jeans from Foo Foo that the 25-year-old wore last November. They retail for $199 and are available for purchase on foofoo.com.
For footwear, the social media personality chose a pair of white sneakers from Calvin Klein and appears to be wearing the now sold-out $159 Defrost Logo High-Top Sneaker.
These shoes feature an all-white canvas upper construction with lace-up detail, a padded footbed, a rubber outer sole, and the brand’s signature black logo embossed on the midsole.
Hadid accessorized the ensemble with a red shoulder bag, tying the look’s contrasting colors together for a cohesive aesthetic, and polished the daytime outfit with gold jewelry.
Hadid continues to master her edgy, early-2000s aesthetic and is frequently seen styling buzzy sneaker silhouettes, including the Off White x Nike Jordan 1 Retro and Air Force 1 Low Roc-A-Fella colorways. For more elevated ensembles, the model often chooses a chunky sole boot or loafer. Some of her favorite styles include those from Dr. Martens, Ganni, and Prada.
Take a cue from the supermodel’s cool-girl style, and refresh your white sneaker collection with similar options below.
