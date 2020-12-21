Bella Hadid’s Statement Coat Is the Secret to Elevating Everyday Sneakers

Known for her urban-cool street style, Bella Hadid proved that a luxurious-looking jacket can make the simplest of outfits feel effortlessly chic.

Bella Hadid stops by Soho in New York City on Dec. 21. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

While in SoHo this Monday, the model wore an oversized tan leather jacket with shearling lining and trim detailing throughout. She teamed the statement outerwear piece with a red graphic T-shirt underneath and a pair of straight-leg pants in a similar hue. These pants appear strikingly similar to the Canvas Jeans from Foo Foo that the 25-year-old wore last November. They retail for $199 and are available for purchase on foofoo.com.

Here’s a closer look at her Calvin Klein sneakers. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the social media personality chose a pair of white sneakers from Calvin Klein and appears to be wearing the now sold-out $159 Defrost Logo High-Top Sneaker.

Related Bella Hadid Wore These Now-50% Off Western-Inspired Burberry Boots to Play in the Snow Bella Hadid Demonstrates How to Create a 3-Layered Outfit for Winter With Prada Loafers Bella Hadid Breaks Out the Ultimate '90s Jeans With Buzzy Roc-A-Fella Nikes

CREDIT: Calvin Klein

Watch on FN

These shoes feature an all-white canvas upper construction with lace-up detail, a padded footbed, a rubber outer sole, and the brand’s signature black logo embossed on the midsole.

Hadid accessorized the ensemble with a red shoulder bag, tying the look’s contrasting colors together for a cohesive aesthetic, and polished the daytime outfit with gold jewelry.

Hadid continues to master her edgy, early-2000s aesthetic and is frequently seen styling buzzy sneaker silhouettes, including the Off White x Nike Jordan 1 Retro and Air Force 1 Low Roc-A-Fella colorways. For more elevated ensembles, the model often chooses a chunky sole boot or loafer. Some of her favorite styles include those from Dr. Martens, Ganni, and Prada.

Take a cue from the supermodel’s cool-girl style, and refresh your white sneaker collection with similar options below.

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers, $50.

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $60.

To Buy: Veja Esplar Sneakers, $120.

Click through this gallery to see how Bella Hadid and other stylish stars wore this trendy shoe label.