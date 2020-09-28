Bella Hadid’s Strappy Sandals Perfectly Coordinate With Bulgari’s Serpenti Jewelry in New Campaign

Bella Hadid is the new face of Bulgari for its Serpenti Capsule Collection, which features limited-edition Ambush and Bvlgari bags and accessories.

In a series of shots from the campaign posted to her Instagram, the 23-year-old model wears a plunging V-neck minidress styled with strappy black heels. Around her waist, Hadid carries a hot pink belt bag. The bag retails for $2,450 and is designed out of a purple nappa leather. Each belt bag features a New Serpenti head closure in palladium-plated brass covered with purple nappa leather and finished with seductive black onyx eyes.

“I adore this group of people . Feeling blessed to work in their presence. Thank you to a forever idol of mine @yoon_ambush for bringing us together. You are love !!!” Hadid captioned her post.

The second photo features another purse from the collection but Hadid is also wearing the Ambush x Bvlgari serpent bracelet in black.

For the final shot, the supermodel posed with the purse in lime green and wore a diamond detailed strap dress with black strappy sandals, similar in style to Dolce Vita’s Zayla Block Heel Sandals featuring a square toe and leather uppers.

This past weekend, Hadid wore an eclectic look while out and about in New York City. Dressed in mixed media Union Jack pants and a long sleeved red t-shirt, Hadid looked cozy in a pair of fuzzy lined Chelsea boots in a soft suede.

Bella Hadid wears fur-lined chelsea boots out in NYC. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews.com

Earlier, Hadid opted for a pair of Air Jordan Low sneakers from Travis Scott’s Jordan Brand collaboration while out on a pizza run in the city.

As for the model’s everyday style, she often favors ’90s trends in the form of baggy trousers, crop tops and sweater vests.

Hadid’s experience in the fashion industry extends to her campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang and she has previously walked the runway for Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Burberry.

If you’re inspired by Hadid’s strappy sandals from her Bulgari campaign, shop similar styles below.

