Bella Hadid Does a TikTok Dance in Tangerine-Hued Bra Top & $55 Sneakers

As Bella Hadid stays home under self-quarantine, she’s keeping herself entertained with TikTok.

The model, who posts under the handle @babybella777, shared a video on the platform this weekend of herself and a friend doing a dance challenge. Hadid wore a casual ensemble for the occasion, teaming a tangerine-hued bra top with tan pants.

On her feet, the Dior Beauty ambassador sported a pair of high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. The classic lace-ups feature contrast stitching, a rubber toe cap and a canvas upper, with the brand’s signature star patch at the ankle. The shoes are available on Nordstrom.com for just $55.

Hadid has been a longtime fan of Converse, which is also a favorite of fellow supermodels such as Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber. The “it” girl frequently steps out in boots from Prada and Dr. Martens, as well as sneakers from Nike. For more dressed-up appearances, she opts for high heels from the likes of Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

