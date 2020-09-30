Bella Hadid Teases Savage x Fenty Show in a Lace Bra, Sheer Skirt & Latex Thigh-High Boots

Bella Hadid helped preview Rihanna’s upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show in a standout style

The supermodel posed front and center in the brand’s latest Instagram post in a sneak peek for the show that airs this week. In the photo shared earlier today, Hadid donned pieces from the lingerie brand’s upcoming collection including a lacey bra and briefs set with a sheer skirt overlay.

She matched the look with impressive thigh-high boots made with a form-fitting latex fabric; the pair came set atop a towering stiletto heel with a pointed-toe front and silver chain accents across the foot.

Rihanna herself also helped tease new styles from the fashion show; the “Believe It” singer wore a voluminous shirt over a sheer polka dot base and black leather mini shorts, as seen in another post shared by the brand on Instagram.

The Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 2 airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 2, at midnight. Travis Scott, Rosalía and Miguel lead the pack of artists performing throughout the show and will be additionally joined by Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich and Ella Mai.

Thus far, the major names appearing in the show include models like Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk along with a few stars such as Lizzo, Demi Moore, Willow Smith, Erika Jayne, Chika and Paris Hilton. Normani returns to appear in the show after her memorable appearance in last year’s show. Big Sean and Christian Combs will also help debut the brand’s menswear collection. The pieces from the new collections as well are expected to drop on Savagex.com in upcoming days as the show debuts.

As for Bella Hadid, when it comes to her own everyday fashion, the model opts for shoes from New Balance, Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Marten’s and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few weeks alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

