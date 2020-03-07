Bella Hadid Shares Minimalist Ensembles Wearing Sleek Sandals and Sharp Toe Pumps

Bella Hadid took to Instagram today to share behind-the-scenes images from her recent shoot for Vogue Italia. Along with the monochrome-themed ensembles for the photoshoot, it is difficult to ignore the sculptural footwear that polished off these various elegant looks.

The 23-year-old model shared two Instagram posts from the shoot so far. In the first image, she wore a simple, one-shoulder black mini dress and paired it with a stiletto mule. The black heeled sandal features an open toe, curved thin heel and appears to be made out of leather. In the next image in the same gallery post, Hadid appears to be wearing a strappier sandal with thick leather detailing throughout the front of the shoe with an open toe.

In the second Instagram post, the model shared an all-white ensemble with images from the shoot in the background. In the photo, she wore an oversized pale neutral trench-style coat in a midi-length, leaving the rest of the outfit concealed. She paired the oversized coat with a pair of ladylike pointy-toe kitten heels.

The cream-colored shoes feature a short stiletto heel and a slingback silhouette. Hadid added a blonde wig, finishing off the otherwise timeless, minimalist look with an aesthetic-altering accessory.

For anyone who frequently follows the model’s street style looks, it is clear that Hadid’s go-to shoe is any type of black boot, from sleeker knee-high versions, such as those she wore during this past season of Paris Fashion Week, to combat boots including her beloved Prada look. During this photoshoot, she embraced other growing shoe trends, too, such as the bold strappy heeled sandal and ladylike pump.

From her street style sightings and editorial aesthetic, Hadid proves how the edgy, minimalist aesthetic can withstand the test of time.